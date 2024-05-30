Virginia Masonic Lodge Cookout to Benefit Rexroat Prairie Log Cabin Kids Summer Reading Program

Cass County residents are invited to help the Log Cabin Kids Summer Program by attending the Virginia Masonic Lodge cook-out this Saturday, June 1st.

The cook-out will feature fresh grilled bratwurst and jumbo hot dogs. It will be held at the Fast Stop located at the junction of the Illinois Routes 125 and 78. Food service will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. or when supplies are exhausted.

The Log Cabin Kids Summer Program is open to all Cass County youth. Participants read a book that is related to a historical time period or nature, and then, do a craft that relates to the book’s subject.

Virginia Masonic Lodge Master Joe Tate said the summer reading program is designed to encourage the community’s youth to take time to expand their horizons by reading during their summer vacation time.

Drinks, snacks and craft materials are provided by the Friends of the Rexroat Prairie. The group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that sponsors events such as the Log Cabin Kids Summer Program while supporting the Rexroat Prairie.