Virginia Masonic Lodge Wraps Up Summer Cookouts This Weekend

The Virginia Masonic Lodge wraps up its annual schedule of cookouts this weekend.

The Virginia Masonic Lodge will conclude it’s season of cook-outs on Saturday with proceedings benefiting the Virginia School Performance Based Incentive System (PBIS) initiative.

The cook-out will feature fresh grilled bratwurst and jumbo hot dogs. It will be held at the Fast Stop located on the northwest corner of the Ill. Rtes. 125 and 78 junction in Virginia. Food service will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. or when supplies are exhausted.

Lodge Master Brad Bowman said this final cook-out reinforces our support and the community’s support for Virginia schools.

Bowman says the PBIS is to create a positive school environment that supports learning and the importance of positive behavior by addressing behaviors that are not desirable or appropriate, and that positive behaviors also lead to better academic performance.

Bowman wishes to thank the Cass County and Virginia community for continuing to support the cookouts annually.