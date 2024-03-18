Virginia Mason’s Community BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday

The Virginia Masonic Lodge is gearing up for one of the first rites of Spring in the area.

The annual Virginia community barbeque returns this Saturday, March 23rd at St. Luke’s Hall, located at 170 North Main Street, from 4:30-7:30PM. The event features the mason’s lodge famous secret slow-cooked pulled pork plus all the fixins’.

Master of the Virginia Masonic Lodge Joe Tate says in a press release that the proceeds from the event will enable the lodge to continue to support a wide variety of Virginia-area youth activities and organizations like the Virginia Community Child Care Center, the Log Cabin Kids Summer Program, the Virginia High School FFA, the Virginia area Girl Scouts, Coats for Kids, and others.

Cost for a pulled pork dinner is $8 per person. One pound bags of pulled pork will be available while supplies last for $8 per bag.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or in advance at Andrews Towing & Service Center, located at the corner of Main and Springfield in downtown Virginia.