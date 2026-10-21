Virginia Mayor, City Council question Treasurer appointment

By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2026 at 11:01am

Aldermen in Virginia are questioning whether the city should retain newly appointed Treasurer Patricia “Pat” Noltensmeier following a past civil court judgment against her.

Noltensmeier was appointed treasurer to the city on September 14th, replacing Griffin Giovannini, who resigned.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports Mayor Steve Clark told the city council at its October 12th meeting that Noltensmeier disclosed shortly after being sworn in that she was found liable in a civil case for a fraudulent transaction involving the estate of Billy Collins, her longtime companion who died in 2011.

Collins’ family had challenged changes to his power of attorney and will, alleging he lacked the mental capacity to make those changes. In 2019, Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel ordered Noltensmeier to pay more than 18-thousand dollars in the chancery case.

Council members expressed concerns about trust and protecting taxpayer money, while others said they would follow the mayor’s lead. Clark asked the council whether the city should retain Noltensmeier.

No action was taken on Noltensmeier’s appointment at the meeting.