Virginia, Pleasant Hill, Tri City Move to Remote Learning

Virginia High School is on remote learning for the rest of the week.

Superintendent Gary DePatis announced on the district’s Facebook Page on Monday that in conjunction with the Cass County Health Department, the high school would be on remote learning due to the current percentages of positive COVID cases. Students will resume in-person education back at Virginia High School on Monday, according to the announcement.

Elementary and jr. high students will continue to attend in-person. The only event effected by the decision to go remote was the cancellation of the elementary school’s Holiday Music Program on Wednesday next week.

In conjunction with the remote learning period, high school athletes will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.

Virginia was the 3rd School District in Central Illinois today to announce it would be returning to remote learning. Buffalo-Tri City announced that it would be on remote learning until January 10th while it deals with a large percentage of Covid cases.

Pleasant Hill had to cancel their basketball game with Calhoun tonight at the North Greene Spartan Classic, after their district also decided to go fully remote due to a massive uptick of Covid exclusions and isolation cases along with a surge of influenza cases within the district.