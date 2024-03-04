Virginia’s Principal Stewart Returning to PORTA as Elementary Principal at the End of School Year

The Virginia School District Board of Education will soon be looking for a new Jr./Sr. High Principal.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the Virginia Board accepted the resignation of Principal Jake Stewart last Monday night.

Stewart has been with the district for two years. Stewart will be leaving at the end of the school year.

According to the report, Stewart is returning to his hometown of Petersburg to become the Elementary School principal. According to the Petersburg Observer, Stewart was previously employed in PORTA as a 6th grade teacher from 2016 to 2022 prior to becoming principal in Virginia. Stewart will be replacing Eric Kesler who is retiring on June 30th after 33 years in PORTA.

According to the Star-Gazette report, Stewart will be closer to his immediate family. Superintendent Mekelle Neathery will be speaking with students in the coming weeks to see what they would like in a new principal next year.