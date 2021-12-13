Vision 117 Phase 3 Plans On Upcoming Agenda for JSD117

Jacksonville School District 117 will have a small amount of money left over after some major renovation projects are put into motion this month.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek released a video presentation of projects for Phase 3 of the Vision 117 plan that outlines the budget for the district’s most recent bond sale and federal ESSER funds.

Ptacek says that Washington Elementary School will practically be a new school next year after an $11.5 million renovation.

Ptacek says the next largest project comes at the high school which includes new HVAC systems for the Central and West gyms and the vocational classrooms; a new marquee at the front of the school, and an extensive renovation of the JHS auditorium.

Total renovations at the high school are estimated to cost just over $4.1 million. Eisenhower’s internal renovations are $5.175 million. Emergency repairs like new windows and brick work at Murrayville-Woodson and new windows at Early Years make up the final projects so far. Total remaining funds will be approximately $1.5 million left to spend by September 2024.

Ptacek says the money needs to be spent where they will have the most long-term impact because they will not occur again. Ptacek plans to officially present these projects at this Wednesday’s business meeting.

You can view the full video of the presentation at this link.