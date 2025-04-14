Vivint Not Associated with Homefield Energy/Dynegy

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2025 at 6:04pm

The Jacksonville city clerk’s office is notifying local residents that it has issued peddler permits to a company soliciting electric supply.

City clerk Angela Salyer says the permits have been issued to Vivint representatives.

They may be calling on city residents through Saturday, May 10th between 9 AM and 8 PM in a door to door campaign.

Salyer says the city has entered into an agreement with Homefield Energy/Dynegy to supply electricity to all Jacksonville households under the aggregation agreement valid through December of 2027.

She says this agreement allows city residents to lock in the lowest possible rate for a three year period.

Salyer says Vivint is not associated with this agreement, and residents are not obligated to provide them with any information, or show them power bills.

Any questions should be directed to the clerk’s office at 479-4613.

