By Gary Scott on April 17, 2025 at 3:16pm

The Jacksonville city clerk’s office says a company going door to door after getting a peddler’s license, is not selling energy, but a home security system.

We had reported earlier, based on information from the city, that Vivint had received a peddler’s permit through Saturday, May 10th to sell an energy supply.

But, it turns out the company is selling its Smart Home Security System.

The clerk’s office admits the mistake, and apologizes for the confusion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook