Voices of Strength holding Fashion Show fundraiser on Friday

Voices of Strength is putting domestic violence survivors in the spotlight to begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Jacksonville domestic violence survivors support group will hold its first-ever “Survivors in the Spotlight: A Second Chance Fashion Show” Friday, October 2nd at Sophia’s Event Center in South Jacksonville.

Organizer Alexa Brickey says survivors will model thrifted and upcycled clothing as a way of reclaiming confidence: “All of these women have volunteered to be brave and be a part of this and show the community that survivors are here. They have always been here, and we’re ready to be seen, heard, believed [and] cared about.”

Doors open at 6, with the fashion show starting at 7. A ten-dollar donation is suggested at the door, with proceeds benefiting Voices of Strength and the Crisis Center Foundation.

Brickey says the group has grown to as many as 22 women at its regular meetings since they started in just a few short months. “The fact that we’ve even helped one woman means the world to me. We are going to keep doing what we’re doing, and we’re going to create change here in Jacksonville.”

More information is available through the Voices of Strength Facebook page or by emailing voicesofstrength217@gmail.com.