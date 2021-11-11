Voigts Honored For His Lifetime of Service in Rural Communities

By Benjamin Cox on November 11, 2021 at 8:25am

A Greene County doctor has been recognized for his lifetime of work in rural communities.

Dr. Randall Voigts was awarded the 2021 Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award in a ceremony on October 28th at JCH Medial Group in Jerseyville.

Voigts has spent his entire career serving patients in Greene, Jersey, and Scott counties. Voigts primarily practiced out of his office in Roodhouse for several years before retiring earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time Voigts was recognized for his years of service. In 2002, he received national recognition as the runner-up U.S. Country Doctor of the Year.

Voigts continues to serve as a board member with the Scott & Greene County Health Departments and at the White Hall Nursing & Rehabilition Center.