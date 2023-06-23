Volunteers Needed For “Christmas in July” Bell Ringing for Salvation Army

It may seem like Christmas in July at a pair of Jacksonville stores.

For two weekends in July, the bells of the Salvation Army of Morgan County will be ringing at County Market and Midland Farm & Home.

Captain Chris Clarke says that the increased need in the area for the Salvation Army’s programs is why they are asking for a little help so early in the year: “We’ve been busier than ever at the Salvation Army. Of course with the prices of things going up, we are seeing so many people are coming in for help with their bills, help with food. We are providing a lot more and it’s really putting a strain on our budget. So, we’re just looking for a little boost until we can get to bell-ringing season again in November. It’s just four days in July on two weekends. So, we’re looking to get volunteers out for bell ringing at two locations.”

The Christmas in July bell ringing will occur on July 14th & 15th and July 21st and 22nd from 9AM to 7PM. Clarke says the bell ringing will occur indoors rain or shine.

He says they already have a few volunteers but they are putting out a call for more: “We’re asking people to call the Salvation Army at 217-245-7124. They’ll be talking with Monica who has the sign-up sheet. She’s putting people in. We do have some people signed up already but we have many open spaces still.”

Clarke wants to remind everyone that all the money donated to the Salvation Army stays in Morgan County: “Whenever we are doing fundraisers, all of that money stays local to help local people through our various programs. This bell ringing is just like the bell ringing that we do in the winter time, but it’s just going to be in July.”

Clarke says in just the last year the number of households utilizing the Client Choice Food Pantry has increased by 500%.

Again, to sign up for a time slot to bell ring, call 217-245-7124.