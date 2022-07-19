Volunteers Needed for Litter Getter, Neighborhood Improvement Project

Volunteer efforts are continuing to have a positive effect when it comes to improving neighborhoods in Jacksonville.

The Litter Getter and Neighborhood Improvement Projects have continued throughout the city this summer and are having positive results in many areas.

The projects were spearheaded by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel who says it’s been pretty amazing to see the difference volunteers can make. She says the Litter Getter project has already made a big dent in keeping Jacksonville clean.

“Our Litter Getter roundup that we’ve had teams of volunteers going out since March has seen 119 bags of litter removed from city streets so far. All by volunteers and I think that’s just remarkable, and we’ve got more teams going out this week and next week so that number is just going to climb.”

Litter Getter groups adopt their neighborhoods and help keep them free of litter. Oldenettel says there is still plenty of room for more volunteers and neighborhoods that could use the help.

“Definitely they should give me a call and I’ll give them all the supplies they would need. They will be able to adopt a neighborhood and certainly, a lot of our volunteers are seeing the neighborhoods that they have adopted are definitely cleaner and are being more kept up and they are not picking up as much which is a great thing.

That’s the hope is that we keep our neighborhoods just cleaner and greener. So if anyone wants to get a group together, you do not have to be 18 so any age they can just give me a call and I’d be happy to connect them with a neighborhood.”

This weekend also marks the return of the monthly Neighborhood Improvement Project where volunteers help clean up and beautify anything from a complete block to one specific property.

Oldenettel says this month’s project is a little specific in need and starting earlier than normal. “We’re going to be out again this Saturday, July 23rd. We’re going to start a little bit earlier and go from 8:00 am to 10:30 am and try to beat the heat. So I would definitely encourage any volunteers to come out and help us.

We are going to be meeting volunteers at 615 South East Street here in Jacksonville. It primarily is going to be a brush pick-up. So we’re just going to help the homeowner remove some overgrown brush around his house, potentially in his back yard, around his garage, and just give one of our local neighbors a hand up.”

Oldenettel says volunteers are asked to wear long pants and closed shoes for working on the project. She says there will also be plenty of water provided to help keep everyone hydrated and safe.

Volunteers are especially needed who have access to trucks for hauling the brush as well as saws, clippers, and various other tools that can help clear the areas. Neighborhood Improvement Project volunteers must be 18 years of age or older to participate, while there is no age restriction on Litter Getter volunteers.

For more information about these projects, contact Lori Oldenettel at 217-370-4597, or by email at ward2alderman@gmail.com