Vorreyer Named IC Assistant Athletic Director

The Illinois College Athletic Department announced today that Abby Vorreyer has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics. Vorreyer has been the head men’s and women’s golf coach for the past nine seasons.

Vorreyer has overseen tremendous growth in the golf programs during her tenure including having Women’s Golf finish second in the SLIAC Conference Championship just a few weeks ago while the men finished third in the conference championship this past Spring.

Vorreyer has also been the advisor of the Illinois College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. A Springfield, Illinois native, Vorreyer graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield, where she was an award-winning golfer. Since then, she has completed her certification process and is now a PGA professional member. She also is a member of the Illinois Women’s Golf Association Board.