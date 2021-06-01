VOSJ Appoints Stewart to Trustees

Village of South Jacksonville President Tyson Manker has announced his appointee to a recently vacated trustee position on the village board.

In a press release today, Manker has announced that John R. Stewart will fill the vacancy left by Todd Warrick. Warrick announced his resignation from the board last week.

Manker cites Stewart’s energy and his service in the U.S. Marine Corps as qualities and experience he sees leading the village into the future. Stewart has worked with the Illinois Department of Employment Security as a Veterans Employment Representative and Intensive Services Coordinator for the past 6 years.

Stewart was slated to begin service with the Village of South Jacksonville in the near future already. Manker announced at the Committee of the Whole meeting this past Wednesday his appointments to the Citizen’s Oversight Committee. Stewart, along with Karen DeSilva, David Salcido, and Nick Martin were named to the newly reformed committee.

Stewart’s appointment will be officially announced to the Board of Trustees on Thursday.