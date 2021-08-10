VOSJ Finance Committee Meeting Set For Wednesday to Discuss FY22 Budget

The Village of South Jacksonville hopes to conclude a month’s long discussion on its upcoming budget.

The village has had ongoing discussions surrounding salaries for department heads and purchasing vehicles for the code enforcement office and village streets department.

Questions surrounding the budget created a recent downward spiral of events between the Board of Trustees and Mayor Tyson Manker. In a July 29th special session, the board approved appropriations but voted to table the upcoming fiscal year’s budget to sort out the aforementioned issues.

Trustee Megan Davidson, who is currently chair of the village’s finance committee, has asked for documents surrounding municipal operations, salaries, and the upcoming Freedom Fest before signing off on the budget.

The meeting is set with two items, one for discussion of the budget, and the other is an executive session to discuss certain employees’ salaries. No binding action is expected to be taken.

The meeting is set for in person at 5:30PM Wednesday at Village Hall on Dewey Drive. Teleconference options are currently unavailable at this time.