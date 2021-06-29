VOSJ Hoping to Add Satellite Post Office

The Village of South Jacksonville is attempting to bring a post office inside the village limits.

Mayor Tyson Manker revealed on AM1180’s “What’s On Your Mind?” show Monday morning that he’s been in contact with the United States Postal Service to possibly add a satellite post office near Village Hall: “I’m looking at making the eastern side of Village Hall, which is currently unused space – we’ve got those 3 bay doors where we’ve got an old, used HumVee truck – I really want to make that into a satellite post office location. I’ve begun reaching out to the U.S. Postal Service to see if they would be interested in leasing that part of our government building, because I think it would be a great thing for the people of South Jacksonville and people to the south. Instead of having to drive all the way into the heart of Jacksonville, [they would] have an easier more convenient location to drop off their mail and do their mail business.”

Manker says he’s also attempting to lease the 40 acres of land owned by the village behind Love’s Truck Stop to bring a grocery store into the village along Interstate 72. He currently is finalizing the construction of a large flagpole near the truck stop location using village tourism money to attract visitors and show that the village is patriotic and proud to be American citizens.