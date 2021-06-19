VOSJ Police, Coroner’s Office Investigating Potential Suicide

Multiple Jacksonville agencies are investigating a potential suicide that occurred last night near a residence on South Main Street.

West Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 11:21 last night to a residence in the 1700 block of South Main Street. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department police reports this morning reveal that the caller said a male had possibly committed suicide with a firearm.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson in a press release says her office pronounced a 28 year old male deceased at the scene at 11:55 last night outside of the residence. Eye witnesses said they spotted a heavy police presence for about an hour after an investigation tent was set up in the area. Patterson says assistance at the scene was provided by The South Jacksonville Fire Department, The South Jacksonville Police Department, LifeStar Ambulance, The Jacksonville Police Department, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and the South Jacksonville Police Department are continuing the investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of the family.