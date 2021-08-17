VOSJ To Make Decision on Freedom Fest Tonight

The Village of South Jacksonville will meet in special session tonight to make a decision on Freedom Fest and discuss the Village Clerk position.

Village Trustees have discussed scaling back or canceling Freedom Fest set for the weekend of September 11th in the village. Various trustees say that budgeting and planning needed to be scaled back. Others have voiced concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

Three action items concern the Village Clerk. The first item is to return the clerk’s office to current clerk Amy Scoggins. The second item provides that Scoggins be given access to the village’s letterhead and template to compile and disseminate agendas and village communications. Currently, those jobs have been performed by Village Treasurer and Office Manager Tiffanee Peters.

Village Trustees also have an action item to have full access to Village Hall returned to them. Back in April, Village Mayor Tyson Manker said he would be locking out Village Hall after business hours during the week and that trustees’ security key codes would not work.

Another action item will designate one of the trustees to oversee day-to-day operations at the village. Mayor Tyson Manker is currently on a leave of absence for mental health reasons and has not been present at Village Hall since Monday, August 9th.

The last action item will provide that monthly bank statements and payroll be added to the trustees’ meeting packets each month from the Village Treasurer.

The meeting is set for 6PM at Village Hall on Dewey Drive.