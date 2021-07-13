VOSJ To Meet In Special Session On Labor Drive Water Dispute, Freedom Fest Chair Appointees

The Village of South Jacksonville will meet in special session tonight for two items. The first item will be a discussion about the village’s ongoing dispute with Labor Drive’s water billing.

Village Mayor Tyson Manker said on Friday that he ended a previous deal with Labor Drive because he said it was bad for the village’s municipal water customers: “This is a lawsuit that is ongoing. I ended a very bad deal that was attempted before I came into office, and we are going to move aggressively to close it down so that we can move forward and make real investments in our municipal water service.”

Manker says a new offer is on the table to the plaintiffs: “We have put forth a completely new offer that does not include a $100,000 credit. It includes no credit, and it sets the facts [of the case] in a completely different way than the previous administration was going to allow to transpire.”

The case is due in Morgan County Court on a motion hearing on Friday.

The second action will have the mayor appoint trustees Mike Broaddus and Paula Belobradjic-Stewart to co-chair the Freedom Fest event in September.

No binding action by the board is expected.

The meeting is set to begin at 7PM at Village Hall on Dewey Drive.