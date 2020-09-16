W.I.U. Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

A manhunt following a shooting at the Western Illinois University campus is over, after the suspect turned himself into authorities.

KHQA in Quincy is reporting that 18 year old Kavion Poplous has turned himself in to authorities at a Chicago police station. They say his mother escorted him to the station upon his arrival.

An arrest warrant was issued earlier today for Poplous who is accused of shooting his roommate after an altercation, and then fleeing their WIU dormitory at approximately 10:30 pm Tuesday night.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital, and then to a hospital in Peoria according to initial reports. The victim who has not been identified, is reportedly out of surgery. There has been no update announced on his condition.

Poplous is wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Classes at both Western Illinois University and Macomb Public Schools were canceled today while Poplous was still at large.

Western Illinois University officials say counseling and support services are available to students, faculty, and staff.

They say individuals needing service can call 309-298-2453. Counselors will be working with students in the halls.