Wabash Green Toyota Dealership Breaks Ground on $11 Million Expansion

A Springfield automotive dealership on Wabash Avenue announced a major expansion on the west end of Springfield on Monday.

Green Toyota is planning an $11 million project intended to significantly modernize and expand its showroom, service area, and customer amenities.

The groundbreaking for the major expansion and renovation project took place Monday morning at 3901 Wabash Avenue with several local elected officials on hand. The Springfield Business Journal reports CFI Design Management, an Indianapolis-based contractor that exclusively works with automotive dealerships, is serving as the general contractor. Ownership says that subcontractors on the project will be local.

Highlights of the planned renovation include a climate‐controlled shop in the automotive services department, new locker rooms modeled after NCAA facilities, and an interactive conference training room. Customers will enjoy upgraded lounges, waiting rooms, offices and workstations.



As a results of the expansion, additional staff will be added across all departments and the location is set to receive 1,000 additional vehicles over the next three years. The expansion is expected to make Green Toyota the largest Toyota dealer south of Interstate 80.

While the nearly year-long construction project is underway, Green Toyota’s sales operations will temporarily relocate to the Volkswagen Audi showroom next door, and the service department will remain fully operational with walk‐in parts counter sales available. A grand reopening is planned for December 2025.