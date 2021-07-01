Wade & Dowland Purchased by Quincy Company

A Jacksonville business supply company has been purchased by a company in Quincy. Area Distributors announced in a press release yesterday that they have acquired Wade & Dowland Office Equipment in Jacksonville and MarLon Business Forms of Quincy.

The press release says that the company has purchased certain business assets from Wade & Dowland and that current owner Steve Quigg will assist in the transition. Jeff Rupert, Vice President of Area Distributors, says that the purchase is a fantastic fit for his company as many of the two company’s customers are already customers of Area Distributors.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that Rupert and CEO Ken Sparrow took over Area Distributors last year after being a part of a purchase group taking it over from the Slough Family.

The purchase price of both business has not been disclosed.