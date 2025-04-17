Wagner gets Pike County Sentence to run with Adams County

A Western PIke County man sentenced in Adams County for stealing a Fedex truck in December was sentenced to prison in his home county earlier this month.

26-year old Devon L. Wagner of Nebo pleaded guilty in Pike County Circuit Court on April 1st to counts of failure to register an address change as a sex offender, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

Wagner was arrested on the charges by Pike County deputies in March and April 2024 respectively. Charges of illegal possession of hypodermic needles and resisting a peace officer were dismissed per the plea.

Wagner pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle in Adams County Court in March. Wagner stole a FedEx truck in Quincy on December 12, 2024 and drove west out of Quincy into Missouri leading authorities on a chase while driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 61. A deputy said numerous cars and trucks had to swerve to keep from getting hit by the delivery truck. Wagner eventually got into the southbound lanes, and the pursuit came to a stop in a parking lot about three miles south of Palmyra, where Wagner was arrested. Wagner was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Adams County in March.

On April 1st, Wagner received a concurrent 5-year sentence in Pike County, ordered to pay a county fine, and given credit for 49 days served in the Pike County Jail.

