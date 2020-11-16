Wal-Mart Returning to Capacity Limits Amid COVID-19 Surge

Wal-Mart will begin counting and limiting the number of customers in stores beginning Saturday. CNBC reports that Wal-Mart will go back to limiting capacity to 20% of a store’s capacity per it’s square footage or per local mandates.

Dating back to the late summer, the big box retailer had stopped counting customers as they entered and left the stores. Some major grocery chains like Kroger have instituted buying limits again on toilet paper and hand sanitizer as COVID-19 cases rise around the country.

Wal-Mart has also spread out its historic Black Friday sales into 3 different sales event to also curtail a large number of people entering the stores for the holiday shopping season.