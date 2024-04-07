Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Returns to I.C. on Wednesday, April 10

Illinois College is once again hosting an event to raise awareness about sexual assault.

The college is hosting the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on Wednesday, April 10th at 7PM at the Ware Family Track.

Community members are encouraged to attend. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a nationally-recognized event where men walk a mile in high heels to raise awareness about sexual assault. Along with the actual walk, there will be activities for all participants including making signs to walk with, face painting, crafting, and other opportunities to engage in activities to increase awareness.

Illinois College has regularly hosted the event since 2001. This year’s event is being sponsored by the Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault, Jacksonville Police Department, and the Fraternal Order of Police. On-campus sponsors include the Chesley Health and Wellness Center, P.A.T.H., Criminal Justice Club, and the Office of Student Development.

Women ages 18-21 are at a higher risk of sexual assault, and male college age students are 78% more likely than non-students of the same age to be a victim of rape or sexual violence. According to other national statistics, an individual is sexually assaulted in the U.S. every 68 seconds.

This event is free and open to the public, with no pre-registration required.