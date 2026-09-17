Walk-Bike Lane on Westgate?

By Gary Scott on September 17, 2026 at 12:57am

Jacksonville is considering painting in a lane on a west side street to help bikers, runners and pedestrians.

The matter was brought up at the Jacksonville city council meeting Monday night.

Mayor Andy Ezard says the lane would be set up along Westgate north to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

The mayor says plenty of people make that trek without a sidewalk, and with little protection from traffic.

Ezard says it’s tough to extend a sidewalk along the street because of the railroad underpass less than a block south of the hospital.

He promises to check with the state to see if the lane is feasible for both bikers and pedestrians. Ezard is concerned about the liability question.