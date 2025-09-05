By Gary Scott on September 5, 2025 at 10:49am

A suicide awareness event returns to downtown Jacksonville in less than two weeks.

The Walk Into Darkness event will be held Sunday, September 14th on the square.

Stacey Beeley is helping promote the event. She lost a daughter to suicide while the daughter was in high school.

Beeley says they will have memory candles and other items to help shed light on suicide prevention.

She says there will also be plenty of printed information and contacts people can use to help prevent suicides.

Naomia Trotter of the Crisis Center Foundation will be the featured speaker, and Isiah Case will provide music.

Beeley says it’s a difficult subject that needs to be brought out in the open.

She says it would be easy to bury your head, and not talk about it. But, Beeley says people need to know, and learn from those who know, and those who have gone through the heart break.

The event starts at 6 PM on the 14th.