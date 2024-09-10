Walk Out of the Darkenss Event for Suicide Prevention to Bring Hope and Support to Downtown Thursday

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and in collaboration with National Suicide Prevention Week, a special event is returning to downtown Jacksonville on Thursday.

Jacksonville’s S.T.A.R.S. for Suicide Prevention will be hosting the annual Walk Out of the Darkness Event on the downtown plaza Thursday starting at 6:30 pm.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the annual event is one of the most important events held in Jacksonville each year, yet many people are not aware of it.

Patterson says in her role as Morgan County Coroner, she sees the devastating impact suicide can have “One year ago when I stood at this event and spoke on the microphone, it was about that we want to prevent this and we want to make it where people have options and resources available besides that.

But yet here we are twelve months later and we’ve lost four people by suicide since that night. So our word is not out yet. It’s not loud enough, we don’t have enough places for help. And this is way as a community that we can all get together and we can remember that we need to be there for people and provide an opportunity for people to know that they can reach out.”

Patterson says Walk Out of the Darkness is not only a night of hope and remembrance of those who have been lost to suicide, but it is also a way for anyone who is struggling with the thought of suicide to find where and how they can get help and support.

“At that event, there are resources available, there is pastoral care, there are staff members from different support organizations available so that anyone who is not sure where to go for help, they can look around there and there will be a resource available to give to them to help make the right decision for their own care. And

Patterson says the event also offers a safe place for those family and friends who are dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. “Everyone now it seems like has a suicide story in their life somewhere that hurts them and this is an opportunity for them to come and stand together in silence and remembrance.

And it’s a little bit darker outside so nobody is watching, nobody is talking or making you feel uncomfortable. It’s just an opportunity for a little bit of quiet reflection and listening if you care to, to someone else’s story to help let you know that you are not alone.”

The Walk Out of the Darkness event starts with introductions followed by a keynote speaker. John Rohn will sing a few songs of hope and inspiration during the event which concludes with the walk around the square.

Luminaries will be available for those to honor their loved ones during the event. Activities begin at 6:30 pm with the program starting at 7:00 on the plaza in Downtown Jacksonville.

For more information on the Walk Out of the Darkness event or the S.T.A.R.S. for Suicide Prevention group, you can find them on Facebook under STARS for Suicide Prevention.