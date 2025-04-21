Walker in Macoupin County in Hot Water over missing Drug Money

By Gary Scott on April 21, 2025 at 5:48pm

A former office manager for the Macoupin County state’s attorney’s office has been charged with stealing money from the office’s drug asset forfeiture account.

Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul has charged 35-year-old Jacalyn Walker of Carlinville with one count of theft of government property less than $10-thousand. It’s a class 2 felony punishable by up to 7 years in prison.

She also faces five counts of wire fraud, and six counts of official misconduct. All are class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Raoul’s office believes Walker transferred a total of $7-thousand from the drug asset forfeiture fund between November of 2023 to May of last year. He alleges she put the money in her own checking account.

State police were called into the investigation.

Walker is due in court May 13th.

