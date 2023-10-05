Walking For Wellness Return to JHS Bowl on Tuesday

By Benjamin Cox on October 5, 2023 at 5:59am

Jacksonville’s indoor walking program at the Bowl returns next week.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s Walking for Wellness returns for another season on Tuesday, October 10th at the Bowl. The program will end its season on March 22nd.

The program is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day Jacksonville School District 117 is in session. The program is closed during school holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas vacation, and any day school is not in session.

An average of 75 people walk at the JHS Bowl each day the program is open.

Participating in Walking for Wellness is free. Registration is not required. Walkers will be asked to check in and out.

For more information, call 217-479-3928.