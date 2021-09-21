Walking For Wellness Returns to JHS Bowl Oct. 4

By Benjamin Cox on September 21, 2021 at 9:23am

Passavant Area Hospital’s indoor walking program returns for another season of exercise and camaraderie beginning on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Walking for Wellness program at the JHS Bowl, 215 S. Church St., provides a safe place to get walking exercise when weather conditions make walking outside unpleasant or dangerous. The program will end its season on March 25, 2022.

The program is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day Jacksonville School District 117 is in session. The program is closed during school holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas vacation, and any day school is not in session.

An average of 75 people walk at the JHS Bowl each day the program is open.

Participants in the Walking for Wellness program must observe the following guidelines:

Masks are required.

Participants will be screened upon entry to the JHS Bowl.

Members outside your household must maintain social distancing of six feet.

Bring your own water.

No shared items.

No congregating in groups.

And capacity may be limited based on state and local community positivity rates for COVID-19.

Participating in Walking for Wellness is free. Registration is not required. Walkers will be asked to check in and out.

For more information, call 217-479-5800.