Walking For Wellness Returns to the Bowl on Oct. 15

By Benjamin Cox on September 23, 2024 at 2:43pm

A popular Jacksonville indoor walking program returns to the Jacksonville Bowl next month.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s Walking for Wellness returns to the Bowl on Tuesday, October 15th. The program will run through April 11, 2025.

Participants can walk inside The Bowl from 7AM to 1PM out of the elements every day that Jacksonville School District 117 is in session.

The program is closed during school holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas vacation, and any day school is not in session.

An average of 75 people walk at the JHS Bowl each day the program is open. Participation in Walking for Wellness is free. Registration is not required. Walkers will be asked to check in and out.

For more information, call 217-479-3928.