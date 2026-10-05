Walking Program to Resume

By Gary Scott on October 5, 2026 at 11:36am

Walking for Wellness returns to the JHS Bowl next week.

The free indoor walking program will resume a week from tomorrow, due to Monday being the observance of Columbus Day.

The Bowl will be open 7 AM to 1 PM ever day Jacksonville school district 117 is in session.

The program will be closed during school holidays, including Thanskgiving break and Christmas Break.

Walking for Wellness will continue through March 25th.

The program is popular with an average of 75 walkers each day.

There is no charge, and no registration is required. Walkers are asked to check in upon arrival, and check out when they leave.