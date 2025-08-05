Wallis Running for Greene Sheriff

By Gary Scott on August 5, 2025 at 6:32pm

Another candidate has surfaced for the Greene County sheriff’s post.

Clark Wallis says he will run as a republican candidate in the March primary for the seat that will be up for grabs with the retirement of Rob McMillen next fall.

Wallis lives in Roodhouse and is a graduate of North Greene. He currently is a deputy with the

Greene County sheriff’s department.

Wallis says he is a certified lead homicide investigator for the department and a member of the Illinois Crisis Intervention team.

Wallis says he will uphold the constitutional rights for all citizens, and claims taxes are too high.

He says the Greene County sheriff’s department must live within its means.

Wallis says his goal as sheriff will be to enforce drug enforcement with an emphasis on making arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.