Walmart to Require Facial Coverings

A major retailer in Jacksonville is increasing health protocols due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart Corporate announced today, starting Monday face coverings will be required for any customers entering all Walmart and Sam’s Club stores company wide.

In a joint statement released on the Walmart Corporate website this morning, Dacona Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer of Sam’s Club says- currently about 65 percent of their more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.

They say to help bring consistency across stores and clubs, the facial covering requirement will begin starting Monday, July 20th, in an effort to give time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.

Locally the Jacksonville Walmart location has already closed two of the three main entrances and shoppers are now being instructed to enter through the grocery doors. Officials say entrances at the garden center and housewares are designated as emergency exits only.

Smith and de la Rosa say Walmart Corporate has also created a new employee role known as Heath Ambassadors who will be stationed at the entrance to remind those without masks of the new store requirements.

They say the Health Ambassadors will be trained to make the process as smooth as possible, including training on those who cannot wear facial coverings due to health exemptions.

Smith and de la Rosa say Walmart Corporate is aware some people have differing opinions on this topic, but they also recognize the role they can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities they serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.