Wankel Named As Nominee to Morgan County Commissioner Vacancy

The Morgan County Republican Party announced a nominee to replace the late Bill Meier today.

The Republican Central Committee met on Tuesday last week an unanimously voted to recommend Jacksonville Ward 4 Alderman Mike Wankel to fill the vacancy.

The County Commissioners are expected to make the appointment official at their regular meeting next Monday, December 20th. The Republican Central Committee also voted to support Wankel as the Republican Candidate for Commissioner in the 2022 election cycle.

Wankel is a native of the county, and a graduate of Triopia High School. He and his wife Lori of 35 years, reside on Jacksonville’s north end. Wankel is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has owned and operates AB&C Moving and Storage for close to 30 years with his wife.

Wankel is serving in his third term as Alderman from Jacksonville’s 4th Ward, and was first elected in 2013. He currently serves as Chair of the Utility Committee and Vice Chair of the Finance Committee.