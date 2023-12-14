Wankel Tapped to Chair Morgan County Board in 2024

The Morgan County Board has reorganized for the new year. During the regular board meeting on Monday, the commissioners elected Mike Wankel to serve as chair for the coming year.

Wankel was nominated by the Morgan County Republican Party to fill the commissioner’s seat vacancy following the passing of Bill Meier. The election as chair came almost two years to the day Wankel was officially appointed as Commissioner back in December of 2021.

Wankel, who won election to retain the seat last year, says he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Morgan County. “I just appreciate the board’s support and also want to recognize Brad Zeller and Ginni Fanning’s dedication to this board, and hopefully I can be able to continue that.”

Morgan County Commissioners Brad Zeller, Mike Wankel, and Ginni Fanning (L to R) pose following Wankel’s swearing-in in 2021. Photos courtesy of The Source.

Outgoing Commissioner Chair Ginni Fanning was elected to serve as Vice Chair for the new year. Fanning announced back in October that she would not be seeking reelection to a new term in 2024.

As of the closing of the filing period, four Morgan County residents have tossed their hats into the ring for the seat that will be vacated by Fanning at the end of her term next year.