Wanted Greene County Man Arrested At South Jacksonville Traffic Stop

Multiple Morgan County agencies arrested a Greene County man early Wednesday morning on multiple charges and warrants.

The South Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Police, and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of Love’s Drive at 12:15AM Wednesday.

Officers initially arrested the driver on outstanding failure to appear warrants out of Morgan, Pike, and Peoria counties on drugs, firearms, and traffic offenses.

Swarringim was additionally cited in the stop for possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams with intent to deliver, resisting a peace officer, illegal possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle, improper lane usage, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, illegal possession and transportation of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.

Swarringim remains held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing. According to online court records, the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to deny Swarringim pretrial release.