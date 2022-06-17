Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday.

Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.

Story was placed under arrest after a brief standoff. His gunshot wound was treated and he is currently being held at the Montgomery County, Missouri Jail. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that they had been actively searching for Story to question him about the disappearance of 32 year old Beverly J. Logan of Belleville, Illinois.

Logan was last seen at a residence on Ross Lane outside Belleville on January 25th. The St. Clair, Illinois County Sheriff’s Department says they learned through investigation that Logan had made it to Warrenton, Missouri with a male friend. Logan was last seen in possession of a rented blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plate of CH1006. Anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts s asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.

Story is currently being held at the Montgomery County, Missouri Jail with bonds from two active warrants out of Illinois with bonds totaling $90,000. Story currently has 3 orders of protection against him and has a history of resisting arrest, threatening public officials, aggravated battery, and is a registered sex offender in the State of Illinois.