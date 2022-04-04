Wanted Subject Arrested After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Timewell

Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after a single-vehicle crash in rural Timewell last Monday night.

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:42PM on March 28th, a vehicle driven by 42 year old Wyond L. Bynum of Clayton failed to negotiate a curve on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 200 East. According to the report, while attempting to get out of the ditch the vehicle caught on fire. Bynum left the scene with a Juvenile and was located on Timewell Tile property a short time later. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.

Bynum was issued citations for Driving While License Revoked, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Over $1500, No Valid Insurance, Failure to Notify Police Authority, Improper Lane Usage, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. Bynum also had several outstanding warrants in the State of Missouri and throughout West Central Illinois.

Bynum is currently lodged at the Adams County Jail.