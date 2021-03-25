Ward Two Candidates for 2 year unexpired term

Two candidates are vying for the unexpired term as Jacksonville ward two aldermen in the April 6th election.

The appointed incumbent is Jeff Lonergan, who was appointed to the seat when Tony Williams moved to Springfield. The newest candidate is Alison Ruben de Celis.

Ruben de Celis says she would like to offer a voice for her constituents as they rebuild neighborhoods.

She says Jacksonville needs to make itself an inviting place to live and do business. Ruben de Celis says Ward Two is what people see when they come into the town from the east.

Lonergan attempted to file petitions to have his name on the ballot, but failed to check a box, and the petitions were thrown out. He is running as a write in candidate.

Lonergan says he has been accessible as an aldermen. He’s concerned that Jacksonville city government does what it can to help businesses recover from COVID.

There are two other candidates for ward two aldermen, but they are running for the seat now held by Lori Large Oldenettel. Oldenettel is running for re-election and is being challenged by Raymond Higuet.