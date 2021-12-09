Warrant Issued In Two Counties for Central IL Woman Wanted on Multiple Felonies

A Hillsboro woman with a last known address in Waverly wanted in several Central Illinois counties on various charges is back on the run.

25 year old Abigail L. Martin failed to appear in Morgan County Court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing on a forgery charge. Martin’s charges in Morgan County stem from an incident on the afternoon of April 1st, 2019 in which she allegedly entered a Jacksonville car dealership with an intent to purchase a vehicle using a presumed stolen check.

Martin also faces charges in Montgomery County for which she failed to appear in court on November 1st for a pre-trial hearing. The Montgomery County charges stem from an April 29, 2020 arrest by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies after a former employee of the Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center reported Martin for practicing as a nurse without a license at the center. n investigation by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies revealed 2 former employees of the facility who had worked with Martin claimed that she could not perform basic nursing skills. Later it was learned that the license that Martin was allegedly using was that of another person. Martin is currently facing a felony identify theft charge and misdemeanor practicing as an advanced practice nurse without a license in Montgomery County court, as well as bond forfeiture in the case.

Martin’s alleged crimes also filter into Fulton, Greene, and Madison Counties. The charges range from practicing as a nurse without a license in a Madison County hospital, theft, identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and deceptive practice.

If Martin is found guilty of any of the charges in each of the counties, those sentences could possibly be consecutive and for a lengthy amount of time. Martin was found fit to stand trial in the Greene County case earlier this summer.