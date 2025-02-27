Warren Sworn In As New Greene County Treasurer

The Greene County government welcomed its new Treasurer earlier this month.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that on February 18th, 47-year old Phil Warren was sworn in by Judge Zachary Schmidt for the unexpired two-year term, replacing long-time treasurer Kirby Ballard who retired at the end of January.

Warren is a Greene County transplant who moved to rural Hillview about 2 ½ years ago after a lengthy career in professional baseball with the Gateway Grizzlies. Warren pivoted to a career in real estate and is currently employed as a real estate agent for White Tail Properties.

Warren told the Greene Prairie Press that he has a passion for math, home finance, property taxes, and a hope to earn the trust as a public servant and a steward to the taxpayers of Greene County.

Warren says he will run for the office at the end of the unexpired term. Until then, he hopes to learn from the experience of long-time assistant treasurer Brenda Albrecht as he transitions into his new position.

