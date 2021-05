By Benjamin Cox on May 28, 2021 at 12:26pm

A South Jacksonville Village Trustee has resigned effective immediately.

WLDS News was told that Trustee Todd Warrick has tendered his resignation today effective immediately. According to Warrick’s notarized letter of resignation, no reason was given for his resignation at this time.

Under Illinois Municipal Code, South Jacksonville Village President Tyson Manker will be given the opportunity to appoint Warrick’s replacement.

This is a developing story.