Warsaw Man Arrested On Iowa Warrant After Missing Quincy Teen Located At His Residence

A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl missing from Quincy since May was located at his residence.

The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A press release on May 24th from Quincy Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing juvenile.

According to Muddy River News, detectives assigned to the Quincy Police Department’s juvenile division have been investigating her most recent disappearance. Multiple search warrants have been executed on various social media, phone and other Internet-based companies developing leads attempting to pinpoint the girl’s location. The juvenile detectives, working in conjunction with several members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, conducted multiple interviews on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and searched multiple houses in Carthage and Warsaw. The teenage girl was found at approximately 1:30 p.m. at 350 Van Buren in Warsaw and taken into protective custody. She was transported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to her guardians.

The resident of 350 Van Buren, 20 year old Nicolas Foster, had just left prior to the juvenile being located but was found at a nearby family member’s residence by authorities and arrested on an unrelated Lee County, Iowa warrant for 3rd degree sexual abuse.

Foster was transported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s office, interviewed and lodged in the Hancock County Jail on the Lee County warrant. The investigation continues into possible charges related to the girl’s disappearance.