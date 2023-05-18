Washington Elementary Renovation Nears Completion

The Washington Elementary School renovation is nearing completion.

Vision 117 Project Manager Bob Roads told the District 117 School Board last night that with the exception of lockers and touch up on the second floor, the interior of the building is nearly completed. Electrical wiring is in the process of being ran to the temporary electrical panel. Concrete work on the exterior of the building is done with the exception of asphalt work, which will be completed within the next 3 weeks.

Signs for the circular drive are up, with a new electrical sign expected to be put up within the week. Superintendent Steve Ptacek says things are as they should be at this point in time: “The Washington project is really coming along. There’s been a lot of progress done in the last two months. As Bob Roads said, the upstairs is near completion. It will definitely be ready for the staff to move in by the end of the second week of July so that the staff from Eisenhower can start moving into the modular classrooms and we can start on that project. Right now, it’s all moving along as the way it should.”

The 90-year old building’s nearly $15 million face lift has gone through slow downs and speed bumps, but Ptacek says that the building will be a brand new school when it’s finished.