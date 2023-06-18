Washington Elementary Student-Written Black History Book Sells Out

The Jacksonville African-American History Museum partnered with a second grade class at Washington Elementary School to publish a successful new book.

The students of Mrs. Tobin’s second grade class at Washington Elementary were asked if they would like to write a Black history book.

Art Wilson of the African-American Museum Board says that sponsorship of the project came from individuals and businesses to get the book published: “We approached Washington Grade School about the kids making a Black History book. We wanted them to do the illustrations and the writing in it. Then, we took it to Production Xpress and had it bound to turn it into a book. It was a great success. People seem to be loving it. It’s good because the children are actually the ones who wrote the book, so it was a teachable, easy lesson for other children to read it. It’s a book for children by children. It was a great thing and a great project.”

Both runs of around 60 books completely sold out. The books, which sold for $12 each, raised $816. Wilson says a portion of the funds will go towards the Washington Elementary playground project and the remainder will be given to Mrs. Tobin’s class for the purchase of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Two copies of the book were donated – one to the Jacksonville Public Library and another to Educational Daycare Center in South Jacksonville.

Wilson says thank you to the sponsors of the project: State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, the Jacksonville Kiwanis, Holly Cakes Bakery, Our Town Books, Leo’s Pizza, Eric Rammelkamp, and Ellen Miller. Wilson says if more sponsors come aboard that another round of books could be printed for people to purchase.