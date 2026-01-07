Water and Sewer Bonds for the Village

By Gary Scott on January 7, 2026 at 11:54am

The South Jacksonville village board will consider issuing revenue bonds for the water and sewer system in the village Thursday night.

The proposal is for a loan and the issuance of the bonds in an amount not to exceed $13-million.

The money will be used to improve the water and sewer system for the village.

Trustees will be asked to consider fees the village wants to charge for retrieving pets.

President Dick Samples is expected to offer updates for the board on the village water tower, and the purchase of one or two tornado sirens.

Trustees will also welcome in Collin Beddingfield and Bruce Williams to the South Jacksonville fire department.

The meeting starts at 7 at village hall.