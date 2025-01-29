Water Main Break Closes South Main Street

Village of South Jacksonville Utility Department officials says a main road into Jacksonville is closed for a major water main break.

At approximately 9AM Wednesday, officials issued an advisory for a water main break at the intersection of Dewey Drive and South Main Street. Due to the severity of the break, South Main Street will be shut down to through traffic for the next couple of days while crews work to fix the water main.

The public is being asked to use alternate routes into and out of the Village at this time. South Elementary’s school crossing will also be temporarily moved from Dewey Drive to Vandalia and South Main. The crossing is expected to return to its original location by Monday, February 3rd.

No boil order has been issued at this time, but one is expected to be released at a later time. This is a developing story.